Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OASMY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OTCMKTS: OASMY):

12/31/2021 – Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB is a pharmaceutical company which develops and manufactures drugs for human and veterinary oncology. Its drugs portfolio comprises Paclical, Doxophos, Docecal and OAS-19, for human treatment as well as Paccal Vet-CA1 and Doxophos Vet, for cancer treatment in dogs, which are in different clinical phases. Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB is based in Uppsala, Sweden. "

12/28/2021 – Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock.

12/25/2021 – Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/21/2021 – Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2021 – Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/14/2021 – Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OASMY remained flat at $$0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 80 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,032. Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.87.

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:OASMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter. Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 29.44% and a negative net margin of 1,098.69%. Research analysts forecast that Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB engages in the research and development of drugs. It formulates pharmaceutical products for ovarian and breast cancer for humans and cancer for animals. The company was founded by Julian Aleksov and Bo Cederstrand on April 15, 1988 and is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.

