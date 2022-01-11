Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OASMY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OTCMKTS: OASMY):
- 12/31/2021 – Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 12/28/2021 – Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB is a pharmaceutical company which develops and manufactures drugs for human and veterinary oncology. Its drugs portfolio comprises Paclical, Doxophos, Docecal and OAS-19, for human treatment as well as Paccal Vet-CA1 and Doxophos Vet, for cancer treatment in dogs, which are in different clinical phases. Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB is based in Uppsala, Sweden. "
- 12/25/2021 – Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 12/21/2021 – Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/18/2021 – Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 12/14/2021 – Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:OASMY remained flat at $$0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 80 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,032. Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.87.
Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:OASMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter. Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 29.44% and a negative net margin of 1,098.69%. Research analysts forecast that Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
