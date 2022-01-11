ColossusXT Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. During the last week, ColossusXT has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ColossusXT has a total market cap of $5.37 million and approximately $39.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ColossusXT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ColossusXT

COLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,430,334,616 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io . ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ColossusXT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

