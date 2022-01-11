Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Grows Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lcnb Corp raised its position in International Business Machines by 2.9% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.1% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM stock traded down $5.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.98. 196,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,907,370. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.14. The stock has a market cap of $116.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 124.01%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $136.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

