Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 138 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 61.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

Shares of IBM opened at $135.03 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.52 and its 200 day moving average is $134.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $121.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.