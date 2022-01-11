Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $6.86 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF worth $6,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMH. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 450.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,232,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 36,911.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,559,000 after purchasing an additional 282,369 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $52,448,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 64.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 262,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,772,000 after buying an additional 102,553 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 70.2% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 185,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,607,000 after buying an additional 76,432 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SMH traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $298.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,389,494. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $303.72 and a 200 day moving average of $277.28. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $216.14 and a twelve month high of $318.82.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $1.573 dividend. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.50. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

