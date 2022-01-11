Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from C$28.00 to C$25.00. The company traded as low as C$17.08 and last traded at C$17.21, with a volume of 120906 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.71.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ERO. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$32.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, cut their target price on Ero Copper from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.38.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 6.51.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$140.77 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Ero Copper Corp. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ero Copper (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.