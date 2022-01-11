Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Acquired by Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle West Capital accounts for approximately 2.7% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $4,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 23,488 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 266.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PNW shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.71.

In related news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $212,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PNW traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.08. 3,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,709. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.29. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $88.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 67.19%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

