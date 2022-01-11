Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 22,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 348,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,225,000 after acquiring an additional 13,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 28,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $160.38. 119,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,355,755. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $125.83 and a 12 month high of $164.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.75.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

