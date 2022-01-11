Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,670 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 2.3% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $19,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after purchasing an additional 31,781 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 511,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $177,775,000 after purchasing an additional 50,740 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 15,876 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767,014 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $266,699,000 after purchasing an additional 299,287 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,900 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.52, for a total value of $17,378,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.33, for a total transaction of $84,832.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 746,590 shares of company stock worth $247,729,364 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

FB traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $328.41. The company had a trading volume of 345,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,787,041. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.73. The company has a market cap of $913.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

