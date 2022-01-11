Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 155.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 920,385 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 559,700 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $78,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after buying an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 9.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 180.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 14.3% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 42,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $781,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

OC stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.06. 2,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,603. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $75.44 and a 52 week high of $109.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.42.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.