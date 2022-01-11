FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Morgan Stanley

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FMC. Loop Capital upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $107.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FMC will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $106,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Murphy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in FMC by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in FMC by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,637,000 after purchasing an additional 29,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

