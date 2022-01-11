JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 348 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

JNBA Financial Advisors decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.18. 11,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,034. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $252.44 and its 200-day moving average is $246.18. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $204.37 and a 12 month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

