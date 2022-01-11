Truist Securities Raises ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Price Target to $150.00

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $130.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ASGN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price objective on ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASGN has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.67.

Get ASGN alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ASGN traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,550. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 2.03. ASGN has a fifty-two week low of $82.69 and a fifty-two week high of $131.89.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ASGN will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ASGN news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.82, for a total transaction of $487,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Frantz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $128,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,500 shares of company stock worth $8,962,755 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 20,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 115,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.