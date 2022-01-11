Financial Council Asset Management Inc Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Financial Council Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 29,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 1.1% of Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 176.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000.

Shares of DFAC stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $28.43. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,768. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.62 and a 200-day moving average of $27.73. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $29.33.

