Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 67.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 444,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,890,000 after purchasing an additional 179,893 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Mosaic by 8.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 204,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after acquiring an additional 15,140 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 69.0% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 17,220 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Mosaic in the third quarter worth approximately $642,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Mosaic by 5.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,859,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,130,000 after acquiring an additional 190,489 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mosaic news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $1,259,064,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MOS traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.69. The company had a trading volume of 43,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,232,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.21. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $25.63 and a 12-month high of $43.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.40%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.22.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

