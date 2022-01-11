Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 579,986 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,920,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 579,986 shares during the period. Square makes up about 5.1% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 1.07% of Square worth $1,190,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Square by 4.4% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 1.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 1.1% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 21.5% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Square by 0.7% in the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Square from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.78.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.49, for a total transaction of $220,584.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.08, for a total value of $2,420,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,094 shares of company stock valued at $10,915,306 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $144.37 on Tuesday. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.13 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The firm has a market cap of $66.59 billion, a PE ratio of 135.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.60 and a 200-day moving average of $232.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. Square’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

