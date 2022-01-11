Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2022

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,149,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $219.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,467. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $241.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.83.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.