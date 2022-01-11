Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,149,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $219.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,467. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $241.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.83.

