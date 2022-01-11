Glassman Wealth Services Has $13.66 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Glassman Wealth Services cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 2.9% of Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $13,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,665,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,758,000 after buying an additional 172,585 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,707,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,786,000 after buying an additional 272,454 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,116,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,409,000 after acquiring an additional 629,980 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,086,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,103,000 after buying an additional 5,994 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 286.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,734,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,855,000 after buying an additional 1,285,673 shares during the period.

Shares of IWB traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $257.54. The stock had a trading volume of 16,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,032. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $209.08 and a 12-month high of $267.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $260.92 and its 200 day moving average is $253.14.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

