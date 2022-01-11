3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. 3M makes up about 1.3% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 19.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 743,173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $130,367,000 after buying an additional 121,297 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of 3M by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 131,139 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,004,000 after purchasing an additional 19,103 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $199.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.57.

NYSE MMM traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $176.81. The stock had a trading volume of 16,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,733. 3M has a one year low of $163.38 and a one year high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $102.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.10%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

