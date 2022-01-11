Oakworth Capital Inc. Purchases 10,042 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 1,559.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,042 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,049,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,014,000 after buying an additional 1,935,945 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,589,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,553,000 after purchasing an additional 759,134 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 16,632,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,580 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,307,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,977,000 after purchasing an additional 133,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,660,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,958,000 after purchasing an additional 243,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

AZN stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.66. The stock had a trading volume of 120,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,871,925. The firm has a market cap of $178.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $46.48 and a 1-year high of $64.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.51.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AZN. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

