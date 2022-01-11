Brokerages Expect SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.48 Million

Equities research analysts predict that SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) will report sales of $36.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.12 million and the highest is $36.90 million. SmartFinancial posted sales of $31.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full-year sales of $137.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $136.85 million to $137.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $149.91 million, with estimates ranging from $147.57 million to $151.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $36.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMBK. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBK traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.13. The stock had a trading volume of 23,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,244. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.91. The company has a market cap of $472.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.72. SmartFinancial has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $28.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

