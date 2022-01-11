Cairn Investment Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 24.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 323.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 238.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $124,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.46. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.14 and a 12-month high of $110.54.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

