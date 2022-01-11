W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,146 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in W. P. Carey by 65.0% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 26,904 shares during the last quarter. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WPC opened at $80.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.02. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $65.75 and a one year high of $83.19.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.055 per share. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 171.54%.

WPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

