PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Acquired by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 59.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,672 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in PTC were worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 67.9% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 0.5% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 8.5% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 0.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

Shares of PTC stock opened at $114.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.94. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.49 and a 12 month high of $153.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. PTC had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 26.39%. The firm had revenue of $480.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.11.

In other PTC news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 12,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $1,499,712.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total value of $257,433.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,623 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,796. Insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.