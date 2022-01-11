Morse Asset Management Inc Sells 3,931 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Morse Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,931 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $39,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 60.7% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 118.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Cowen began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.05.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $221.64 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.34 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.84.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.