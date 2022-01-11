Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (TSE:WBR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (TSE:WBR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 13th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0304 per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Waterloo Brewing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of WBR stock opened at C$5.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$212.32 million and a P/E ratio of 45.27. Waterloo Brewing has a twelve month low of C$5.00 and a twelve month high of C$8.00.

Waterloo Brewing Company Profile

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. It produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. The company also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.

