BSClaunch Trading 24.3% Lower Over Last Week (BSL)

BSClaunch (CURRENCY:BSL) traded up 33.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 11th. BSClaunch has a market cap of $142,219.52 and approximately $61,249.00 worth of BSClaunch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSClaunch coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0728 or 0.00000175 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BSClaunch has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00059199 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00081609 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,130.18 or 0.07501866 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,871.41 or 1.00349980 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00067806 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003111 BTC.

BSClaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,953,140 coins. BSClaunch’s official Twitter account is @bsclaunchorg

