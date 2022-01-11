Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Raises Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $66,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $81.12. 59,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,194,063. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $63.36 and a 52 week high of $82.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.24.

