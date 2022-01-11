First Wave BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:FWBI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect First Wave BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:FWBI) to report earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for First Wave BioPharma’s earnings. First Wave BioPharma posted earnings of ($3.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 78.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that First Wave BioPharma will report full-year earnings of ($6.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.80) to ($6.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.71). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Wave BioPharma.

First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($3.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($2.48).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Wave BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Maxim Group cut First Wave BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in First Wave BioPharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Wave BioPharma in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in First Wave BioPharma in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in First Wave BioPharma in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FWBI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.37. 4 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,786. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.81. First Wave BioPharma has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $26.30.

About First Wave BioPharma

First Wave Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of non-systemic therapies for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. The firm involves in therapeutic development pipeline populated with multiple clinical stage programs built around its proprietary technologies, such as Niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties, and the biologic Adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.

