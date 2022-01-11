360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "360 DigiTech Inc. provides data driven, technology empowered digital platform. 360 DigiTech Inc., formerly knonw as 360 Finance Inc., is based in SHANGHAI, China. "

QFIN has been the subject of several other research reports. CLSA boosted their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.54.

QFIN traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $19.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,688. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.56 and its 200 day moving average is $23.48. 360 DigiTech has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.54.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 36.42%. The company had revenue of $715.90 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in 360 DigiTech by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 229,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 55,959 shares during the period. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 30.3% during the third quarter. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,101,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,672,000 after buying an additional 1,187,553 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 0.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 155,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the third quarter worth $487,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 37.9% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 47,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 13,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

