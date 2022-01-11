KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Shares Gap Up to $48.36

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.36, but opened at $49.88. KB Financial Group shares last traded at $50.20, with a volume of 3,202 shares traded.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.51 and its 200-day moving average is $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.84.
KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter.
KB Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:KB)
KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.
