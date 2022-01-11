KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Shares Gap Up to $48.36

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.36, but opened at $49.88. KB Financial Group shares last traded at $50.20, with a volume of 3,202 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.51 and its 200-day moving average is $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.84.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in KB Financial Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in KB Financial Group by 11.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 85,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 9,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in KB Financial Group by 128.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 81,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 45,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:KB)

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

