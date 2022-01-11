25,233 Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Bought by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth $5,666,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Allstate by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 365.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 69,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,104,000 after acquiring an additional 54,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Raymond James lowered Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.80.

ALL stock opened at $123.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $102.55 and a 52-week high of $140.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.20.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.