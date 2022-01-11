WBI Investments Inc. Has $37.93 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

WBI Investments Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 213.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,153,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 784,938 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises 6.4% of WBI Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $37,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $68,283,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,778,000. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,068,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,744.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 849,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,947,000 after acquiring an additional 803,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,510,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,985,000 after acquiring an additional 630,151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ANGL opened at $32.41 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.87.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

