Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,022,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,597 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.51% of Amphenol worth $221,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 534.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 798.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.86.

In other news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,632,244.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $13,889,066.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APH opened at $81.92 on Tuesday. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $58.58 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.54 and a 200-day moving average of $77.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

