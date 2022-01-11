Coastline Trust Co Trims Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Coastline Trust Co cut its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,855 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.2% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 64.1% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.63.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX opened at $259.17 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $235.13 and a 12-month high of $267.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $247.98 and its 200-day moving average is $248.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.87 dividend. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

