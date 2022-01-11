Coastline Trust Co Reduces Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Coastline Trust Co decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,416 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,646,829 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $16,166,888,000 after purchasing an additional 483,565 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,268,621 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,553,435,000 after purchasing an additional 217,552 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,423,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,146,330,000 after purchasing an additional 399,340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after purchasing an additional 543,451 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,411,117 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,299,430,000 after purchasing an additional 238,590 shares during the period. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.45.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $150.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.59. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.44 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,126 shares of company stock worth $42,122,747 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.