WBI Investments Inc. Takes $4.15 Million Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,226 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,995,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,392,380,000 after purchasing an additional 89,983 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,596,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,136,251,000 after purchasing an additional 431,267 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,527,431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $352,072,000 after acquiring an additional 263,793 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Allegion by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,107,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $286,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,752 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in Allegion by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,990,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $263,135,000 after acquiring an additional 42,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

ALLE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Allegion in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Allegion in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.70.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $125.09 on Tuesday. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $106.52 and a 1 year high of $148.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.81.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.29 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

In other news, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 3,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $503,119.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $342,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,492,269 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.