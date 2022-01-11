Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $64.59 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 47.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 651,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,812 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $64,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $743,000. Lincluden Management Ltd. increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 923,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,864,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 40.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RY traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.03. The company had a trading volume of 10,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,963. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $80.53 and a one year high of $112.66. The company has a market cap of $161.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.27 and its 200-day moving average is $103.10.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.08). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 27.76%. The company had revenue of $9.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $0.939 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.59%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RY shares. Bank of America downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.98.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

