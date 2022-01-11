Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 103,910 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,910 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.06% of Moderna worth $93,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Moderna by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,784,000 after acquiring an additional 13,292 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 73.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Moderna by 10.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 409,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,118,000 after purchasing an additional 39,026 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 14.6% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 108,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,606,000 after acquiring an additional 13,910 shares during the period. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth about $207,000. 55.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.86, for a total value of $1,129,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $3,150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 431,250 shares of company stock worth $124,365,515 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded down $9.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.25. The company had a trading volume of 44,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,335,533. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $90.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $266.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.18. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.62 and a 1-year high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.81.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.