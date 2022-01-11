Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Shares Gap Up to $52.31

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.31, but opened at $54.23. Bicycle Therapeutics shares last traded at $52.36, with a volume of 650 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on BCYC. boosted their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

The company has a current ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -18.10 and a beta of -0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.08.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 562.38%. The company had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 million. Equities research analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 4,631 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $277,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pierre Legault sold 44,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $2,543,508.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,824,308 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 57.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. 56.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

