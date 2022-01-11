Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Shares Gap Up to $11.11

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.11, but opened at $11.68. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $11.74, with a volume of 983 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KNSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of $839.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of -0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.72.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KNSA. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 103,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 38,673 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 158,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 21,894 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Birchview Capital LP purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $279,000. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

