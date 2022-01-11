Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.90

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.90 and last traded at $13.84, with a volume of 56405 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.59.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.18.

The company has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.54 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.38.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 2.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.0282 dividend. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 62,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 8,421 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 21.1% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 281,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 49,044 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,825,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,446,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,555,000 after acquiring an additional 60,188 shares during the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

