Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 3,499 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,499 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.13% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $70,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 64,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.2% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 34,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,653,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 941,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,588,000 after buying an additional 28,742 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 61.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,584,000 after buying an additional 12,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 128,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,867,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $10.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $547.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.99, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $619.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $646.56. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $455.23 and a 1 year high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on IDXX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

