Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stake Lessened by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,548 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,368 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $42,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 23.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,306 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,657,000 after acquiring an additional 55,693 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $216,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 57.3% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 71,972 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

WMT stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.37. 38,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,574,358. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The company has a market capitalization of $397.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total transaction of $87,720,095.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 601,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total transaction of $84,511,074.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,133,014,546. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

