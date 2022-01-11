Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 8,010 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,124,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sabre were worth $60,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Sabre by 65.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 333,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 131,443 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the second quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Wesleyan Assurance Society grew its position in shares of Sabre by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 473,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sabre by 11.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 196,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 19,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sabre during the second quarter worth approximately $177,000.

Get Sabre alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of SABR stock opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.46. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.08. Sabre Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 442.63% and a negative net margin of 69.74%. The firm had revenue of $441.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. Analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.