Tfo Tdc LLC Takes $361,000 Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Tfo Tdc LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,223 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000. Owens Corning accounts for approximately 0.1% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 579,805 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Owens Corning by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Owens Corning by 9.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 180.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 42,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after buying an additional 5,378 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $781,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE OC traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.88. The stock had a trading volume of 9,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,603. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.55. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $75.44 and a twelve month high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America began coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.42.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

