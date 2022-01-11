Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,083,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 137,681 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $89,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 2,697.5% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.05.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $56.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.57 and a 200 day moving average of $47.13. The company has a market cap of $317.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

