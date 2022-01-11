Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Trading Up 30%

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO)’s share price shot up 30% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.89 and last traded at C$0.78. 4,964,802 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,257% from the average session volume of 365,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

The company has a current ratio of 15.49, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$527.60 million and a P/E ratio of -85.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.57.

Talon Metals Company Profile (TSE:TLO)

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

