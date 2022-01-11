JNBA Financial Advisors Has $2.87 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 960,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,970,000 after buying an additional 20,589 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 202,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 175,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,140,000 after purchasing an additional 18,521 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 249,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JRM Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 78,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,453,000 after purchasing an additional 15,851 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.40. The company had a trading volume of 40,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,535,763. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.16. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $192.82 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

