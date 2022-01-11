JNBA Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EAGG. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EAGG traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.07. The company had a trading volume of 136,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,643. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.93 and a 200-day moving average of $55.28.

